OUR POSITION:
Time is not on the side of school districts trying to plan to reopen schools and follow guidelines to keep students and staff healthy.
Sarasota County School Board will vote Tuesday on its plan on bringing our students back.
The board there will take into account the results in a survey it has offered parents online for the past few weeks. Results of that survey showed 74% of parents wanted students to return to schoolrooms while 21% preferred students work remotely, full-time and 5% opted for a virtual school program.
Other interesting results of that survey had 62% of parents saying they wanted their children to wear a mask in class. Thirty-eight percent said no mask.
The board has prepared an extensive and detailed draft of a plan for the school year that addresses most everything from using larger rooms like the library for larger classes to possibly allowing students to each lunch and breakfast in classrooms.
The results will be considered Tuesday when School Board members meet to hammer out a final plan on opening schools.
Charlotte County Schools spokesman Mike Riley was blunt and honest when assessing how 15,000 or so students will return to classrooms in about three weeks — Aug. 10 to be exact — during a pandemic.
“Our superintendent (Steve Dionisio) has met with teachers, the leadership team, everyone to get ideas and we are working hard to do what is best for students and staff,” Riley said. “But (Betsy DeVos, secretary of education) and (Gov. Ron) DeSantis say get the kids in school. We have to follow that directive.”
Riley pointed out just a few of the problems:
• How many bus trips will it take when you have to social distance and can get no more than 25 or 30 kids on a school bus?
• How do you feed the kids when you normally have 600 in a cafeteria at a time and can no longer do that?
• What happens if a kindergarten student takes off a mask, especially in Punta Gorda, which has passed a mask requirement?
• If a student refuses to wear a mask what do you do? Send them home?
No doubt, there are obstacles and challenges to opening schools next month. But each school district is working to formulate a plan — including possibly using a combination of teaching in person, in classrooms and offering options for virtual learning.
DeSoto County offers parents a choice between traditional classes with safety precautions, possibly a blended schedule with online learning and in-person instruction or taking classes online. Parents are able to sign up their children for any of the three options. The blended model, however, will be used only if there is not sufficient space to allow students to safely attend classes five days a week.
With reopening plans due in state offices by July 31, the districts have little time to nail down their plans. Some districts, like Broward and Miami-Dade, are considering ignoring the governor’s call to return to classrooms. They say it may be too dangerous in the state’s hot spot for the coronavirus outbreaks. In that case what happens? Would the governor replace the superintendent?
The challenges and indecision are maddening.
But schools will open Aug. 10. And in the next two weeks we’ll know what the options are for classes online at home or perhaps virtual learning.
Stay tuned.
