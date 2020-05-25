This was written by Ed Barber of Gainesville. He wrote it while a college student during the Vietnam War. The editorial was first published in 1963 in the University of Florida daily student newspaper, the Florida Alligator, now The Independent Florida Alligator. Through the years, the editorial has been reprinted in books, in other newspapers and online. Periodically, Barber revises the editorial slightly to make it current. This publication is the first of this revised version.