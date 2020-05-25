I died at Bunker Hill.
Grapeshot tore through my body near New Orleans.
Crushing hooves with riders as swirls of blue and gray — and red — crashed down on me in somewhat strange sounding places like Chickamauga, Antietam and Shiloh.
The heat and swamp sucked at my last moments in the wilds of Cuba. A green fog of poisonous gas slithered over the side and into my trench, where water stood mixed with slime and blood.
I lay face down in fetid pools clogged with jungle vines, lay with cold cheek against wet beach sand and fell from gingerbread doorways into cobblestone streets.
I gasped for air but breathed only fire and oily water. I fell screaming from 14,000 feet, with shrapnel, flames and molten cockpit piercing me in a hundred places. Snow clung to my lashes, ice formed at the corners of my mouth, and a tiny wisp of vapor wafted off the crimson trickle from my ears.
I fell forward and felt the jagged pain of bamboo beneath the water tearing at my flesh. I felt the hot sands of the desert burning through my back until the sand felt strangely cold and then … I felt … nothing more. There was a sudden vacuum that sucked all the air away, and then a light with the brightness and heat of 10,000 suns in less than a millisecond before I dissolved.
I died, but more than that, I was killed before I was old enough to vote. I never knew the pleasure of savoring the memories that come with later years.
I left mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, children, sweethearts and friends to weep after me. Some of my former teachers, my small town librarian and Coach sobbed openly when hearing the news. In learning of me, my sister ran screaming into her room. My brother wouldn’t speak or eat for days.
I lay where names and landscapes and faces were all foreign to me. To this day no one knows where the earth swallowed me. The seemingly endless, rolling sea became my secret sepulchre.
I was tall and short and thin and heavy and young and older and cheerful and morose. I was a shop steward, a ditch digger, an insurance agent, a writer, an orange picker, a preacher, a ballplayer and the head of a grocery chain stretching from Baltimore to St. Louis.
I lived around the corner, down the hall, over yonder, up the street, next door, above the garage, across the tracks, up the road a fair piece, on the hill, and out of a suitcase.
I came from a family farm, newspaper, college campus, furniture factory, new car agency and Broadway.
Some folks called me slurs. The meanness of those people in their gross ignorance upset, angered and frustrated me, but I served and died that even they could have their freedom of speech.
I died that our liberty would not perish, that freedom would remain, that justice would prevail, that women and children would be safe from terror, that my home would be protected, that an idea would be proved right, that my buddy might live, because I was ordered into harm‘s way, that we would push forward and that bosses back home could make more money.
Sometimes I served and died for my country, sometimes my loved ones, sometimes for my ideals, and sometimes because — well, sometimes in the horrible frightening noise and fire of battle — sometimes I wondered why I served.
But still, I served — woman and man — I served!
This Memorial Day, it’s hoped you’ll think on these things. You are still free to think, speak and publish what you wish; free to worship, free to gather and to vote; free to succeed or to fail trying, because I gave the most I had — my all.
And for that, perhaps, you will pause a few moments in my honor; think and perhaps pray, in honor of others lost like me, or who also served but made it home, albeit, many disabled and — certainly — be thankful for those who serve today.
Veterans realize the interruption of normal life brought by service to your country, and too many have known of my pain, my tears and sickness of soul for the waste of human life.
Yet, the giving of my life should not — cannot — be wasted.
For perhaps somehow people — voters, marchers, speakers, writers, the elected — perhaps you, will find ways to collectively end the fright, the hurt, the grief and the dying that is war. Especially the dying.
My death, and thankfully, those veterans who gave so much, has extended the time given you to find that way. With the horrible weapons available today, the unstable hands that hover so near the mythical red buttons and the increased horror of vicious, frenzied terrorists, time is shorter than ever.
After the next war there may be no widows, orphans, friends or veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.