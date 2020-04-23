OUR POSITION: There is no longer room for patience with Florida’s broken system for getting unemployment benefits to those impacted by the coronavirus.
It’s past ridiculous.
And, it’s way past finger-pointing.
Florida’s inadequate, broken-down system for recording unemployment and getting checks to deserving recipients is a bad joke.
The outcry over the failed system drew an apology from Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson more than a week ago. And, Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to the dilemma by signing contracts totaling more than $119 million to add call takers, building a new mobile-friendly website and adding 100 servers to help with the flood of calls coming from out-of-work restaurant, hotel and retail workers.
It wasn’t enough.
DeSantis — who inherited this problem from his predecessor now-Sen. Rick Scott — went so far as to take responsibility to fix the problem from Lawson. He appointed Department of Management Services Secretary John Satter to oversee the new website and and the COVID-19 unemployment response.
And, while it has been less than a week since Satter took over, it still hasn’t been enough.
The enormity of the train wreck left behind by Scott, who was never a fan of paying people while they are unemployed, and the unprecedented landslide of those claiming benefits has been just too overwhelming.
Last week, DeSantis admitted that only 4% of the more than 850,000 unemployment applications have made it into the system and were drawing benefits. Florida’s unemployment rate had risen to 4.3 percent in March — from a record low of 2.8% in February.
As of April 20, Charlotte County had one of the highest unemployment rates in the state at 4.9%. DeSoto County recorded 4.6% unemployed while Sarasota County reported 4.2%. Hendry County was the state’s worst with 6.7% unemployed while Monroe County had the best numbers with 2.8% unemployed.
Give him credit, the disastrous response and lack of help for getting money to those without a paycheck is not lost on DeSantis. The governor said it’s just plain taking too long to get checks sent out. His spokesperson echoed those sentiments and said DeSantis is committed to fixing the problem.
Meanwhile, there is some help on the local front. Libraries in Sarasota and Charlotte counties are making paper forms available for those applying for benefits. The forms are placed outside the front doors, near the book drops. They can be filled out and mailed to Tallahassee.
“If people have questions about the forms they can call and library staff will try to provide answers,” said Tracy Herman, librarian supervisor at the Mid-County Library in Charlotte County in a Sun story.
Many people who have spoken with the Sun indicated they prefer the paper applications to sitting on hold or being cut off while attempting to apply for benefits online or via telephone.
It would be easy to pin the blame for this mess on DeSantis. After all, he had possession of a report indicating the unemployment website had problems from the first day he was in office. And, he and his staff waited days as applications backed up or were rejected, before taking action.
But, as we said before, he inherited the problem. And it is a problem like none other in recent history of the state — and one other governors are also struggling with.
As we said, the time for finger-pointing is long past. We just need the problem fixed.
