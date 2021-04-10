Our View: The Florida Legislature is halfway home in its 2021 session and is still fixated on attacking home rule while ignoring problems that have plagued the state for years.
We don’t want to say our representatives in Tallahassee are not doing some great things for the people who elected them. But …
We know it’s easy to sit back and criticize government. We all want lower taxes, more amenities, great infrastructure improvements, great schools, low crime and protection against rising seas and higher insurance rates.
Any body of lawmakers who could make all that happen in 60 days would surely be eligible for a trip to Congress to get the nation on the right track.
Still, our state Legislature is too enamored with restricting the ability of local government to make its own decisions.
Here are a few of the proposed laws lawmakers are keen on that we would like to see killed, altered or lost somewhere between the House and the Senate:
• Vacation rentals. A bill that would take away much of local governments’ ability to control vacation rentals has been tweaked to allow cities and counties some discretion, but it’s still a threat to home rule. Senate Bill 522 requires online platforms like Airbnb to collect and send taxes for the rentals to the state and make sure the rental properties are licensed. Local governments want to maintain their ability to fine rental property owners in the event of wild parties or numerous complaints from neighbors over conduct of renters. The verdict is still out on how this bill ends up but we aren’t sure why lawmakers are even going down this road.
• Seaports. This is a topic we’ve written about before and it mostly impacts the town of Key West. SB 426 and HB 267 would restrict what laws local cities could write that impact cruise ships stopping off in their ports. Key West citizens, in case you have not read on the topic, passed laws with an overwhelming majority vote that restrict how many passengers can get off a cruise ship each day and how many ships and how large a ship can dock there. They claim, and there is visual evidence from citizens and tourists there, the ships tear up the reefs and churn the water so bad that you can no longer see the bottom. The bill’s sponsor does not buy all that. The bills would prohibit cities from passing laws to control “maritime commerce.”
• Police budgets. This House bill is popular with House Speaker Chris Sprowls and likely many state voters who are concerned about defunding police movements that sprang up after last summer’s protests. What it actually does, however, is prohibit cities and counties from challenging law enforcement budgets and creates an appeal process for local sheriffs and police that lets the governor and the cabinet give them what they ask for — although that process is already in place in another format. It sets the table for sheriffs to ask for just about any budget increase they want and the city and county where they serve would have no recourse except to find the money. At least that’s how we see it.
• The governor has already used his power to extract home rule from cities and counties when it comes to mask mandates and social distancing limitations for businesses and made an executive order that does not allow local governments to fine anyone who breaks a local law involved pandemic restrictions.
There is more, but these are good examples of how lawmakers in Tallahassee would pass bills taking away local governments’ authority to rule.
We have always believed that local officials have a better grasp on what is best for their communities. They live there and should know better than a lawmaker in Tallahassee who may never have visited their community.
We will address issues we believe lawmakers continue to ignore in an editorial later this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.