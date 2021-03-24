OUR POSITION: An Ocala legislator wants to give the state the right to tell students who qualify for Bright Futures scholarship what courses to take.
Imagine this scenario if you will.
You have worked hard for 12 years in school to earn good grades. You’ve never made below an A. You’ve met the requirement on ACT and/or SAT tests. You’ve done volunteer work. You have never been in trouble. Never used drugs. Don’t drink.
The state of Florida has promised you a Bright Futures scholarship if you’ve done all that. All you have to do is go to school in Florida.
Now, Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, believes the state needs to butt in and decide if Bright Futures scholarship winners are taking the right courses. Baxley believes the state’s investment in college educations gives them that right.
We ask why should legislators have the ability to tell students they cannot pursue the career of their dreams?
Dozens of students and parents spoke this past week in front of a Senate committee to criticize the proposal. It made no difference. The committee passed the bill on with a 5-4 party-line vote.
The idea, Baxley says, it to make sure students are taking courses that will lead to employment.
“We’re redesigning the program to have efficacy between the world of work and the world of education,” Baxley said. He added that it was not about saving money but about “rethinking the philosophy” of the system.
If approved, the state would set up a board that would then come up with a list of subjects and majors that are approved. Opponents fear that liberal arts would be the target.
Sen. Shevrin Jones, D- West Park, asked Baxley and the committee to give examples of majors that would be on the list. Baxley said he couldn’t do that.
We agree with opponents who feel singling out pre-professional degrees — law, medical etc. — and vocational degrees for Bright Futures is flawed. While we are big proponents of vocational training, there are careers linked to liberal arts classes that can lead to a steady paycheck and even success. Everyone in our newsroom would attest to that.
There is another factor in the bill that also raises eyebrows. The bill would change Florida’s system of aid to either 75% or 100% of tuition fees and tie the decision to the state budget. In other words, in a good year students may get a full ride but if lawmakers have trouble balancing the budget they would have to come up with some money to cover classes on their own. That’s not much different than the lawmakers raiding trust funds every year to balanced the state budget — which is their only real requirement every session.
We have a difficult time understanding the reasoning behind many of the bills being presented in Tallahassee this year. It is certainly hard to fathom why Baxley believes this is an important piece of legislation and why he and his colleagues would want to make life more difficult for young people who have worked most of their lives to meet their goal of a Bright Futures scholarship.
It’s unfair for lawmakers to steal someone’s dream by saying we don’t believe that career is right for you. If you want to follow that path, you’re on your own.
It’s just not right.
