Our View: Christian or not, let the Easter message resonate in your life. There is always hope and hope has won out.
This time last year, we wrote about how different things were.
How almost every Easter egg hunt was called off. How businesses were shuttering. How many churches were closing their doors because of the coronavirus and streaming their services online.
Yet, we cited the hope that Easter brings — for all people, not just Christians who celebrate this, their greatest holiday.
The hope we embraced last year is beginning to bloom over this nation and this community as the pandemic eases its grip despite a slight surge in new cases.
Believers savor this Sunday as a time to recognize the miracle of Christ’s resurrection from death after he died on the cross to erase mankind’s sins. The Bible says Jesus suffered and died and was placed in a tomb. The scripture says Romans, fearing Jesus’ followers would steal His body to make it appear He overcame death, ordered a huge stone to be rolled in front of the tomb. Soldiers were sent to guard it.
Nevertheless, the Bible says, when his followers visited the tomb they found the stone rolled away. His body was missing.
According to scripture, Jesus later appeared to his disciples. He showed them the marks made by nails in his flesh. He broke bread with them and then left them, ascending into Heaven to be with his Father God.
The power of the resurrection was so overwhelming that the disciples spread the word throughout the land — their belief so strong they willingly gave up their own lives to testify of Christ rising from the dead.
The resurrection is the basis of Christians’ belief and hope for forgiveness and life after death.
That hope supersedes any earthly trials — even COVID-19.
The fears of catching the virus and suffering what many describe as an agonizing death are not as great today as months ago. Of course, we realize there are a handful who never feared the disease, even going so far as to call it a hoax or trivializing its impact.
Everyone is entitled to their belief. Yet those who have lost a loved one to the disease or who lost a job may not share doubts of how serious of an impact the coronavirus has made on everyone’s life.
Just as virus doubters have their rights, so are Christians entitled to celebrate and believe Jesus beat death.
And, as more people are vaccinated, local businesses look to add employees and open sans restrictions, we can embrace the message of hope found throughout the Bible — and punctuated by the resurrection.
Romans 8:24-25 ... Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees?
Proverbs 13:12 Hope deferred makes the heart sick.
If we have no hope for better days, it can make us as sick as any virus.
Romans 8:24-25 Hope saves
Romans 5:1-2 Hope cheers.
Hebrews 6:18-19 Hope secures us.
Romans 15:13 Hope fills.
Christian or not, let the Easter message resonate in your life.
There is always hope and hope has won out.
