We’re proud veterans call this home
U.S. veterans have a home here.
That is an undisputed fact. Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties have opened their arms and their hearts to our nation’s vets.
At last count, according to the U.S. Census, there were 22,546 military veterans living in Charlotte County — about 15% of the population. Sarasota County was home to 42,367 veterans and DeSoto County lists 2,236 veterans living there.
Given Florida’s demographics and draw to retirees, it’s no surprise we have a lot of veterans who will celebrate Veterans Day today.
Veterans Day may seem a little different this year. The pandemic can be blamed for that.
Parades have been canceled in Orlando, Pittsburgh and San Antonio, Texas.
The National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery is closed to the public. There will be, we understand, a live stream from the Tomb of the Unknowns, honoring U.S. military men and women killed it battle but whose remains were never identified.
There will be coronavirus-safe virtual commemorations at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.
We’ll celebrate here too. And it will — mostly — be in person.
Venice Christian School is hosting new Florida Rep. Fiona McFarland, who will speak to students between fifth and 12th grades today. McFarland is a Navy veteran.
Melodi Wilson, a veteran of the Air Force and Venice resident, will be recognized in a ceremony in Sarasota today as the Woman Veteran of the Year. She is heavily involved in area military service organizations — taking part in 60 events in the last two years, including memorial services at Sarasota National Cemetery.
The Venice Rotary Club continues its posting of flags as a part of its own traditions — doing so throughout the community for today.
VFW Post 10178 in Englewood will have a ceremony at 11 a.m. today at 550 N. McCall Road. The event will feature the Lemon Bay High School Junior ROTC drill team and a veterans honor guard. A cookout is planned from noon to 2 p.m.
The Military Heritage Museum at 900 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda will honor veterans with an 11 a.m. ceremony featuring keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a veteran himself.
In North Port, you can recognize our veterans from 11 a.m. until noon at VFW Post 8023 in a virtual veterans ceremony on Facebook (@CityofNorth PortFL).
Veterans can visit Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens free today with a valid military ID or proof of service. Elize McKelvey, an area artist, will display her military and other artwork. McKelvey was a combat artist for more than eight years in the Marines and was deployed three times overseas. Her exhibit will be displayed at the Gardens through Nov. 14.
The celebration of the sacrifices made by our veterans won’t end after today.
On Nov. 16, a roll call of the 58,318 names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall will begin at the gazebo in Punta Gorda’s Veterans Park, ending when the final names are read on Nov. 20.
A Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans 2020 celebration is planned later that day at the Sports Park featuring headliner, Lee Greenwood, singing his classic hit “God Bless the USA.”
On Nov. 21, a flyover will be conducted featuring aircraft from the World War II, Korea and Vietnam era — looping much of the area — coming north along U.S. 41 out of Charlotte County and then flying over Manasota Key.
There might not be another community in the U.S. that celebrates its veterans more than we do this Veterans Day — and this month.
We do it out of pride, appreciation for their sacrifice and because we want them to know they have a home here.
