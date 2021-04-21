Our View: The Florida Legislature is remiss for not revisiting Marsy’s Law and its protection of law officers this year.
For more than a year, we have criticized the use of Marsy’s Law to shield the names of police officers who use force in the line of duty. In some cases that force even led to shooting and killing a suspect.
It’s happened right here in Charlotte County more than once. We’ve never questioned if the force was necessary. What we’ve questioned is the reasoning why the officer involved remained anonymous. Is it a legitimate use of the law to keep an officer’s name secret from the public just because he/she was involved in an altercation while doing his/her job?
The Orlando Sentinel editorial board made an excellent point recently.
In an editorial that we strongly agree with, the newspaper asked what would have happened if Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin’s name had never been made public. That is a great question.
We believe law enforcement in Florida is hiding behind a gross misinterpretation of Marsy’s Law. A Leon County judge agreed with us.
The judge ruled last year there was no reason to hide the name of a police officer who shot and killed a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at the officer. The circumstances certainly appear to justify the officer’s actions. Yet his or her name was never revealed.
Judge Charles Dobson found Marsy’s Law does not apply to officers on duty. He determined that is part of their job and they are not victims of a crime as Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, former Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight and current Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and other sheriffs and police chiefs are claiming.
The Florida Police Benevolent Association sued the city of Tallahassee to block the judge’s ruling from being carried out. They, of course, sided with those who believe officers can be declared victims.
Recently, the First District Court of Appeal overruled Judge Dobson in deciding the names of two Tallahassee police officers who shot and killed suspects in separate incidents should remain confidential because of the Marsy’s Law constitutional amendment. The decision was another blow to Florida’s Sunshine laws and to the course of justice for victims of police shootings.
We, and the Sentinel, contend police officers often deal with people resisting arrest. It’s a routine part of their job. To claim they are victims and, when they shooting someone and kill them, don’t have to reveal their names is just plain wrong. We do not believe the law was ever intended for that purpose.
In Minnesota, as the Sentinel editorial pointed out, Chauvin’s name would have not been released if Marsy’s Law was in force there. The media would not have known the name and could not have researched the fact Chauvin had 17 complaints filed against him while performing his duties.
Chauvin’s name would likely have been made public when he was charged with murder. But, if he was never named, maybe he would have never been charged and the ongoing trial that is on television every day might not be happening.
The fact the Legislature refuses to address problems with Marsy’s Law is as frustrating as it is obvious they bow to the pressure brought by police unions that lobby to maintain the gift of secrecy for officers who are involved in violent incidents — even killings.
We believe it’s just another gradual dismantling of Florida’s Sunshine laws and the wrong path to be going down.
