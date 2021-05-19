OUR POSITION: What are we really doing to attack red tide?
Red tide reared its ugliness recently, ruining what we hoped would be an algae-free season and raising the question of what progress has the state of Florida making to reduce its threat and impact to our environment.
It’s been a couple of years since the really bad red tide outbreak — caused by higher than normal outbreak of Karenia brevis (microscopic algae native to the Gulf of Mexico) — that all but shut down businesses along the Gulf shores and ruined the season for restaurants and visitors. That outbreak — and the swell of complaints from the public — pushed Florida lawmakers and others to look for answers. It’s no secret how badly the state depends on tourism revenue and if red tide was going to continue to threaten that, income something had to be done.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a statute to establish and support the Florida Red Tide Mitigation & Technology Development Initiative as partnership between Mote Marine in Sarasota — a 64-year leader in nonprofit marine research including extensive studies of red tide — and FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the unofficial arm of the state saddled with looking for answers to red tide. The bill provides a $3 million appropriation from the General Revenue Fund each year for six years ($18 million total). Mote Marine gets a share of that pot to lead the campaign to control red tide.
The old adage, out of sight, out of mind is appropriate when we try to assess the progress being made. Few citizens have kept up with the work being done by the state and Mote, and even fewer have the access or the ability to see the working being done. We count ourselves among that group. We kept asking “What is being done to ease the fear that red tide will suddenly appear to ruin our day at the beach?”
Kevin Claridge, vice president of Sponsored Research and Coastal Policy Programs, at Mote was able to give us some clarity into the fight against red tide.
“Mote is well on the way to discovering several alternatives through a series of research experiments from the lab, to specifically designed tanks that’ll mimic coastal waters and species, to offshore environments,” Claridge said in an email to The Daily Sun/Venice Gondolier.
Information he sent, much of which is included on Mote’s website under Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative, included photos of research labs and work being done in the Gulf to study treatments for red tide algae.
Claridge said bringing in new harmful algae bloom mitigation ideas and partners to Mote has been helpful. He added that using the state’s financial appropriation and maximizing that through Mote’s ability to acquire philanthropic and federal funding has been a boost also.
We were glad to hear that some actual tests are being conducted with some success.
Two mitigation technologies, ozonation and clay application have been tested in controlled nearshore settings, Claridge said. And, lab and research tank experiments are continuing as well with these two tools.
We don’t expect a cure for red tide soon. It is a long process that includes hits and misses in research. You can’t cure a problem the scope of red tide in a few months.
In the meantime, we can continue to work on not dumping nutrients into the waters that feed into our bays, harbors and the Gulf of Mexico, which many believe can help feed the organism and trigger harmful blooms. We have a couple of big players to the north and south that may exacerbate the situation: to the north, we saw millions of gallons of contaminated water spill from Piney Point near Port Manatee in the south portion of Tampa Bay, and to the south there are continuing releases of high-nutrient freshwater and blue-green algae down the Caloosahatchee River from Lake Okeechobee.
We hope scientists are watching this situation to see what happens and figure out how to end the cycle.
