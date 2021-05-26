OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis is wrong to thwart cruise lines’ plans to require passengers and employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
We sometimes just don’t understand Gov. Ron DeSantis.
His demand that no cruise lines can require passengers to be vaccinated for the coronavirus has us scratching our head in confusion.
Haven’t we — meaning health department officials and local governments — spent the last several months urging people to be vaccinated? Haven’t we found delight in numbers that show a majority of residents in our county/city have followed that advice?
Didn’t we rejoice when the Centers for Disease Control and prevention recently say those of us who are vaccinated can quit wearing masks — except in a very few instances where we are crowded together in a tight space?
And shouldn’t the governor be ecstatic that the CDC and the cruise lines are nearing agreement on a plan that will let them set sail this summer from Florida docks?
So why is the governor suing the CDC to allow cruising? And, why did the governor say if cruise lines want to demand passengers be vaccinated they can go somewhere else and do business? He even said Norwegian, one of the largest three cruise lines in the world, was a small-time player and if they wanted to leave Florida we could replace them.
It just doesn’t make good sense to us for the governor to be antagonizing the CDC or the cruise lines.
Florida has the three busiest ports in the world for cruising in Port Miami, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral. They account for hundreds of thousands of people each year who spend money to come to Florida to embark on a cruise.
With cruise lines shut down for the pandemic there are no people coming in a day early and staying in Florida hotels to catch an early-morning departure. There are no people driving to the East Coast and paying to park their cars. Can you imagine the money that’s been lost by Florida businesses without taking into account the millions lost by the idle cruise lines?
At the governor’s urging, the Florida Legislature passed a law recently banning cruise lines form requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. That comes on the heels of a lawsuit against the CDC to get them to butt out and allow cruise ships to operate without interference.
Neither move, in our opinion, is helping.
A U.S. District Court judge has ruled there must be mediation between Florida and the CDC and gave them until June 1 to do so. That would be a good thing because a drawn-out lawsuit only pushes back a date when ships can begin welcoming passengers aboard. And telling cruise lines they can’t require vaccinations is just not a good idea — especially when you think back to the early days of the virus when cruise ships weren’t allowed to dock because of the number of positive cases on board.
Cruise lines are trying to encourage passengers to feel safe enough to return to cruising. They want passengers to know the ship’s staff is vaccinated and safe. It’s counterproductive to allow staff and/or passengers who have not been vaccinated to be onboard. The Legislature, and DeSantis, are assuming people want to cruise and have no fear of catching the virus on a ship with a staff and fellow cruisers who could have the virus.
Beside all this, how does anyone have a right to tell a business, the cruise lines, how to operate? Isn’t it common sense they are doing what they need to do to get back in business and make money?
Drop the lawsuit. Tell cruise lines they can require vaccinations. Get the ships sailing again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.