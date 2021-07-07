Elizabeth Donofrio

SARASOTA - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has four new members on its board of directors.

Elizabeth Donofrio, an English teacher at Venice High School, is the new teacher representative and she will serve a three-year term. 

Steven Krause and Nelle Miller, both of Sarasota, will serve three-year terms as community members. 

Malissa Maurice, an incoming Sarasota High School senior, is set to serve as student representative for one year. 

