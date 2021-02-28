Szczepaniuk receives Georgia Tech degree
ATLANTA - Sho Szczepaniuk has earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science Georgia Institute of Technology.
Szczepaniuk degree was earned "with High Honors" from the Atlanta school.
Szczepaniuk, of Osprey, was recognized during the its 259th Commencement at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation's top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report.
Lopez graduates from Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - Alejandro Lopez recently graduated from Missouri State University with a bachelor of science degree in psychology.
"Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs," it said in a news release. "Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement."
Lopez is a Venice resident.
Motta-Zacks earns Dean's Award at Colgate
HAMILTON, NY - Leonardo Motta-Zacks earned the 2020 Dean's Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
Motta-Zacks is majoring in neuroscience major. He is from Osprey and is a graduate of Pine View High School. Motta-Zacks is with the Colgate University class of 2021.
Svoboda earns Dean's award at Colgate
HAMILTON, NY - Filip Svoboda earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University.
Svoboda is majoring in political science major and is an Out of Door Academy. The Osprey resident is a part of the Colgate class of 2023.
Roderiques named to Baldwin Wallace Dean's List
BEREA, OHIO - Noah Roderiques was named to at Baldwin Wallace University Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester, Provost Stephen D. Stahl noted.
Roderiques is a Venice native and majoring in music theater.
Butler, Rowan on KSU Dean's List
KENNESAW, GEORGIA - Abbie Butler and Brendon Rowan have been named to the Dean's List for Kennesaw State University.
Kennesaw State is a part of the University System of Georgia and the third-largest university in the state, it noted.
Butler and Rowan are both Venice residents.
Houser, Marchand on President's List at Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE - Lily Houser and Chloe Marchand have been named to the President's List at Tallahassee Community College.
"Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation," it said.
Houser is a Nokomis resident; Marchand is a Venice resident.
Area residents make Tallahassee Dean's List
TALLAHASSEE - Six area residents have been named the the Tallahassee Community College Dean's List.
Scott Sampson, of Nokomis; Kendall Roehl, of Osprey; Joeli Digiacomo, of Venice; Olivia Doyle, of Osprey; Bethany Newcomb, of Osprey and Madison Brasch, of North Port, all earned the honor.
Peepo on U. of Wisconsin Dean's List
MADISON, WISCONSIN - Evan Peepo has been named to the Dean's List of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Peepo is a member of the College of Agricultural and Life Science at the university. Peepo is a Venice resident.
Alport on Dean College's Dean's List
FRANKLIN, MASSACHUSETTS - Matthew Alport has been named to the Dean's List of Dean College.
Alport is a Venice resident attending the New England private college.
Dellapietro on Albion College Dean's List
ALBION, MICHIGAN - Matthew Dellapietro has been named to the Albion College Dean's List.
Dellapietro is a Albion College sophomore and the child of Hilary Dellapietro, of North Port. Dellapietro graduated Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota.
Faulkner earns Provost's List at Troy University
TROY, ALABAMA - Bailey Faulkner was named to the Provost's List at Troy University.
"The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65," it said.
Faulkner is a Venice resident.
Wagner named to University of Iowa Dean's List
IOWA CITY, IOWA - Rachael Wagner was named to the Dean's List for the University of Iowa.
Wagner, of Osprey, is majoring in marketing and is a student at Iowa's Tippie College of Business.
Hall named to Chancellor's List at Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS - Kristianne Hall has been named to the Chancellor's List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Hall is a Venice resident.
"UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester," it said. "To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher."
Smith on Dean's List at Worcester Polytechnic
WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS - Kyle Smith was named to the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Dean's List.
Smith is majoring in computer science. Smith is a Venice resident.
