Graduates from Colgate University

HAMILTON, NY — North Venice resident Austin Rockwood has graduated from Colgate University with the Class of 2020.

Rockwood majored in English at Colgate.

Rockwood received a bachelor of arts degree at Colgate’s commencement, which was held virtually May 17.

He is a graduate of Pine View School.

Named to Alabama’s Presidents ListTUSCALOOSA — Venice resident Nicholas B. Hartsfield has been named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for its summer 2020 semester.

“A total of 506 students enrolled during the 2020 summer term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s),” the school said.

Staff report

