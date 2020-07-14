Kaylee Cumbo awarded scholarship
VENICE — Kaylee Cumbo, a 2020 graduate of Venice High School, has been named the first recipient of the Paul and Evelyn Marino Memorial Scholarship awarded by Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Epiphany Cathedral/Our Lady of Lourdes Conference.
“The selection committee felt that Kaylee’s impressive leadership and selfless involvement in the community was most worthy of recognition and set her apart from her peers,” the society said. “Our conference wishes her continued success as she pursues her education at Florida State University in the fall.”
The scholarship is named after and honors Paul and Evelyn Marino, who were the founders of the Epiphany Cathedral/ Our Lady of Lourdes Conference — “known for their commitment to education and their exemplary compassion and kindness to those in need,” the group said.
The scholarship is for $1,000.
Oliver graduates from Emory & Henry CollegeEMORY, Va. — Cassandra Oliver, of Venice, earned a bachelor of arts degree from Emory & Henry College.
“Emory & Henry College is consistently ranked among the nation’s best private liberal arts institutions,” the school said in a news release.
Hubbard on Wofford College Dean’s ListSPARTANBURG, S.C. — Kelly Hubbard, of Nokomis, is on the Wofford College spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List students are enrolled for at least 12 semester hours and hold a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C.
McGee on James Madison University president’s listHARRISONBURG, Va. — Hailey McGee, of Osprey, earned the distinction of being on the president’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2020 semester.
To earn the award, students must have a GPA of 3.9 or above.
McGee is a sociology major.
Dorsinville on Pensacola Dean’s ListPENSACOLA — Giovanni Dorsinville, of Venice, is on the Dean’s List of Pensacola Christian College.
Dorsinville earned the accomplishment for the 2020 spring semester.
“Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world,” the school said in a news release.
Joyce on Hamline University Dean’s List SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Joseph Joyce, of North Port, is on the Hamline University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020.
To qualify, Joyce had to earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and maintain a full course load, the college said.
“Founded in 1854, Hamline was the first university in Minnesota and among the first coeducational institutions in the nation,” the school said in a news release. “Today, Hamline University provides a world-class education for undergraduate and graduate students.”
Lovallo on James Madison University Dean’s ListHARRISONBURG, Va. — Carly Lovallo, of Osprey, is on the James Madison University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
To earn the distinction, students must have a GPA between 3.5 and 3.899.
Lovallo is a health sciences major.
“As the No. 2 Best Public Regional University in the South, students enjoy unusually engaged relationships with world-class faculty, access to top-notch NCAA Division 1 athletics and state-of-the art amenities,” the school said in a news release.
Harris on Samford’s Dean’s ListBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Audrey Harris, of Nokomis, earned the distinction of being on Samford University’s 2020 spring semester Dean’s List.
Samford students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average with at least 12 credit hours.
Harris is a psychology major.
Gauthier on President’s List at Coastal CarolinaCONWAY, S.C. — Tanner Gauthier, of Nokomis, earned the award of being on the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
Gauthier is a recreation and sport management major.
“Coastal Carolina University offers baccalaureate degrees in 85 major fields of study,” the school said in a news release. “The most popular undergraduate majors are marine science, management, exercise and sport science, communication and psychology.”
Bush on Wheaton College’s Dean’s List WHEATON, Ill — Tennyson Bush, of Sarasota, was named to Wheaton College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
A student must study 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher to make the list.
Fasone on Quincy University’s dean’s listQUINCY, Ill. — Christina Fasone, of Venice, was named to the Dean’s List of Quincy University for the spring semester of 2020.
Those who qualify must earn a semester GPA of at least 3.5.
Quincy University is a Catholic liberal arts university with undergraduate, graduate and adult education “that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values,” it said in a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.