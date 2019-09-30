VENICE – Patrick McLain, from the Brady Foundation, will discuss gun violence, its impact on women and girls, and legislative prospects on this issue, both in the U.S. Congress and the Florida Legislature at the noon Thursday, Oct. 10 meeting of American Association of University Women.
The meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail in Venice, and it is open to the public at no charge.
McLain is an attorney with a distinguished career in public policy in Washington, D.C.
For 14 years, he was counsel to the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. He went on to represent a variety of health care interests for companies in pharmaceuticals, medical devices and food as well as trade associations.
AAUW has been empowering women and girls since its founding in 1881 through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. Membership is open to women who have completed an associate, bachelor or advanced degree.
For more information, visit venice-fl.aauw.net or Facebook.
