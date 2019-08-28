From MODERN STATES EDUCATION ALLIANCE
With additional grants, Modern States Education Alliance, a philanthropy that makes college more affordable and accessible to all, can now do more.
Another gift from its founder and CEO Steve Klinsky, and grants from foundations, including the Achelis and Bodman Foundation, the Laura B. Vogler Foundation and The Starr Foundation, enable an expansion. The Heckscher Foundation for Children has partnered with Modern States with funds to New York City public schools in Harlem and the Bronx. The support helps Modern States continue providing a free path to college for all kinds of learners.
“We are very grateful for the growing levels of support from outstanding and like-minded foundations,” said Klinsky. “No one should be blocked from education by lack of funds. The new grants and gifts for Modern States help ensure that many thousands of students can learn at a college level, save on tuition, and move one step closer to earning their diploma.”
“Tens of thousands of poor and underserved youth fail to obtain a degree due to the high cost associated with attending college,” said The Heckscher Foundation Chairman and CEO Peter Sloane. “There is no better way to obtain free credits for college than Modern States.”
“Freshman Year for Free” offers tuition-free online courses with free online textbooks that lead to college credit at 2,900 major colleges and universities. Modern States’ courses are in over 30 subjects, taught by professors from Johns Hopkins, Columbia, Rutgers, MIT, Purdue and more. Courses prepare students to pass the CLEP (College Level Examination Program) exams offered by The College Board.
Some students opt to use Modern States to earn a full year of college credit for free, while others use the program for fewer courses or to earn elective credits needed for graduation. Courses are in all 32 subjects for which there is a credit-bearing CLEP exam, plus Advanced Placement courses. Courses tied to CLEP exams include: Psychology, Biology, American History, English Literature, College Math, Information Systems, and Introductory Business Law.
Launched in August 2017, ModernStates.org has helped thousands of high schoolers, college students and adult learners save on college tuition. And a U.S. Military program now suggests Modern States as a way for active duty military to prepare for CLEP exams.
“Modern States provides a great opportunity for students to prepare for CLEP exams and earn college credit, free of charge,” said Emily Paulsen, executive director of CLEP for The College Board.
The pass rate of students who use ModernStates.org to prepare for a CLEP exam is 75 percent, above the national average. Each Modern States free course and exam passed can save students $1,000 to $2,000 in college costs, with no taxpayer dollars spent.
Modern States pays the $89 CLEP exam fee and reimburses students for test center fees, typically $25. Thousands of colleges and universities accept CLEP for credit, including major universities such as Penn State, Ohio State, SUNY, Texas State, Morehouse, and others.
ModernStates.org is an “on-ramp” into the traditional college system for students, and major college systems have been highly supportive. Whether someone takes just one course or enough credits to fulfill their freshman year requirements, Modern States’ “Freshman Year for Free” is providing a path to college for all.
Registering for Modern States courses is free and easy. Sign up at: modernstates.org/my-courses/register.
