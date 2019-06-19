The Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) will be operating a field portable radio station at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 1200 Harbor Drive South in Venice from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22 to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23.
During this 24-hour period, members will be participating in a nationwide event known as “Field Day,” when members test and demonstrate the capability of amateur radio to provide communications in the event of a regional or national disaster.
Field Day is the single most popular on-the-air event held annually in the U.S. and Canada. Each year, over 35,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations using no utility power.
Often called “ham radio,” the Amateur Radio Service has been around for a century. In that time, it’s grown into a worldwide community of licensed operators using the airwaves with every conceivable means of communications technology. Its people range in age from youngsters to grandparents.
The public is invited to stop by anytime during this event to learn more about the exciting amateur radio hobby … a hobby of a lifetime.
