For the fourth consecutive year, Venice American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 is donating the proceeds from its annual Veterans Golf Open to State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF).
The money will be used to provide SCF Venice student veterans with individual $1,500 scholarships. Two scholarships are offered at the beginning of the fall and spring semesters for a total of $3,000 a year.
The proceeds from the golf tournament were $7,500. Combined with previous donations from the Venice American Legion, the proceeds will sustain the veterans’ scholarships for more than six years. The scholarships stay with the students until they graduate, if they maintain satisfactory academic standing.
The NO-VEL post has donated more than $20,000 in direct support of SCF Venice student veterans for the past six years. SCF Venice serves more than 100 veteran and veteran-dependent students. All together SCF serves about 300 student veterans and their dependents.
The NO-VEL Scholarship is limited strictly to veterans attending SCF Venice. Anyone interested in helping student veterans may donate to the SCF Foundation Veteran Scholarship.
For more information, contact Allison Nash, scholarship coordinator, SCF Foundation at 941-752-5653, NashA@SCF.edu or visit the Foundation’s website at SCF-Foundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.