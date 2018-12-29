Steven H. Koski, archaeologist for the Sarasota County Department of Historical Resource, will speak about “Our Local Treasures: Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Spring” Tuesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m. Both are sinkholes and springs that were visited by Florida’s earliest inhabitants and have yielded findings which date back as far as 13,000 years.
Koski will be the first presenter of the new year. Venice Area Historical Society (VAHS) has planned five free lectures for the 2019 season, following the theme of “Southwest Florida’s Native Americans.” The season is presented through the sponsorship of the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series, which is permanently funded by the Bill Jervey Jr. Charitable Foundation.
Koski’s lecture will be at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice (UUCOV), 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice.
Warm Mineral Springs is owned by the city of North Port and was developed as a commercial spa in the 1950s. It is the only natural geothermal spring in the state and is known for its mysterious healing waters. Little Salt Spring is an archaeological and ecological preserve owned by the University of Miami.
Koski is currently the Sarasota County archaeologist for Historical Resources and is responsible for the administration of Sarasota County’s Historic Preservation Ordinance. He is an underwater archaeologist specializing in submerged prehistoric sites, including the early prehistory of Florida. He has worked as an assistant underwater archeologist at Warm Mineral Springs and was the former research associate at Little Salt Spring for the University of Miami. He is also participating at the underwater Manasota Key offshore site with the Florida Division of Historical Resources/Bureau of Archaeological Research.
The next lecture in the VAHS series will be “Calusa Legacy” and will be presented by Cindy Bear, coordinator of programs and services for Randell Research Center, Calusa Heritage Trail, Pineland, Florida. It will be presented Feb. 19, 7 p.m., at UUCOV.
