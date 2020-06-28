SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board member Jane Goodwin was sworn in as president of the Florida School Boards Association at a virtual meeting June 18.
A general membership meeting was held to conduct business typically handled face-to-face at the FSBA annual summer conference in Tampa. The annual event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Charlotte County School Board Chair Wendy Atkinson will serve as the FSBA treasurer for 2020-2021.
Atkinson has years of experience working with FBSA.
“I have had the pleasure of serving as chair of Leadership Services; vice chair of the Policy Committee and also as a member of the Legislative Committee,” she said.
Atkinson said she is looking forward to serving in this new role.
“Our newly installed FSBA President Jane Goodwin, Sarasota County School Board Member, is focusing on the three C’s: Courage, Connection & Commitment,” Atkinson said.
Members from all around the state logged in to view the swearing in ceremonies.
In an acceptance speech, Goodwin said, “I hope that in the future, we’ll all have brighter days, but we don’t know what next year will bring … we hope that communities will rally around public education. I know that our teachers are valued more today by parents who have done distance learning for 12 weeks, more than ever before.”
Following the meeting, FSBA Executive Director Andrea Messina stated, “Jane has been an active and engaged member of FSBA for many years; she will be a valuable asset this year. We are looking forward to enlisting her talents and benefiting from her professional, volunteer and school board experience.”
To learn more, visit www.fsba.org.
