Embracing Our Differences

Embracing Our Differences Arts Intensive presenter Orlando-based artist and educator JJ Gonzalez Acosta works with teachers.

 Photo courtesy of Embracing our Differences

SARASOTA - The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation awarded Embracing Our Differences a $100,000 matching grant, the nonprofit announced this week.

Embracing Our Differences will use the funds to boost to its education programming for teachers and students in Sarasota and Manatee county schools.


