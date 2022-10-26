SARASOTA - The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation awarded Embracing Our Differences a $100,000 matching grant, the nonprofit announced this week.
Embracing Our Differences will use the funds to boost to its education programming for teachers and students in Sarasota and Manatee county schools.
The nonprofit holds its international art exhibition in Sarasota’s Bayfront Park and provides year-round education initiatives that include "professional development opportunities for educators, reading days, unity days, and other learning programs and events," according to a news release.
“Embracing Our Differences has brought the world to our doorstep with a common message of love and acceptance for all,” said Teri A Hansen, the foundation’s president and CEO. “It’s really quite amazing that no matter what country the artist of quote comes from, the message of love for humanity resonates across the globe. It gives me hope for the future.”
“Some of our best work happens inside school classrooms across Sarasota and Manatee counties,” says Sarah Wertheimer, EOD’s executive director. “Our ongoing educational initiatives touched 10,000 more students last year than the year before. Teachers who participate in these programs overwhelmingly rate them as meaningful and relevant educational experiences for their students. We’re able to achieve major milestones like this through the consistent support of Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. They’ve stood with us through every step of our journey and share our belief in the astonishing potential of the human family. We remain deeply grateful to them.”
