As the only institute of higher learning with 100-percent acceptance rate, Beach University again begins welcoming students in March.
Free and open to the public, the hour long outdoor environmental education sessions feature instructors and hands-on curriculum. All courses relate to the coastal environment and how to best care for the ecology.
This year’s classes cover oysters, marine pollution, red tide as it relates to public health, erosion control along the coastline and much more.
Beach University will be held each Wednesday during March, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road, at the park’s main pavilion. No registration is required, but seating is limited.
For more details, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, visit scgov.net.
