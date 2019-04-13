Birds of all breeds are coming to the Venice Urban Forest in increasing numbers, and we have the facts to prove it, said Ann O’Leary with the Audubon Association of Venice.
The most recent bird count was held Dec. 16, 2018. It was the 119th Christmas Bird Count conducted nationally by the Audubon Society.
For the first time, O’Leary and scores of local birders conducted a bird count of the Venice Urban Forest, a restoration project of Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI), along the east side of the coastal Venetian Waterway Park.
On that day, 40 species and 235 birds were counted, which will serve as a baseline against which further counts will be held and compared to as the Urban Forest progresses.
Greg Vine, chairman of the Urban Forest project, commented ecstatically, “That’s what it is all about, restoring the natural eco-balance to the unused CSX Railroad Line. We put in the new trees and the birds are moving in ever-increasing numbers.”
For more information about the Venice Urban Forest, check out vabiurbanforest.com.
To volunteer or donate, contact the VABI office at 941-207-8224.
