Children First Inc. thanks All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church for its ongoing support of the community’s most vulnerable children and families. Children First received three separate grants from the church and its parishioners, whose generosity has helped to provide scholarships, holiday gifts and general support for the organization.
In May of 2018, the All Angels Episcopal Church Women Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show benefited Children First with proceeds of $4,500 for general support. The funding helped to give each child access to nutrition, devoted teaching staff and a cozy classroom with all needed supplies to prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.
Later, on Dec. 14, All Angels’ Holiday Tea garnered proceeds totaling $2,800 to benefit the Children First holiday program, which provides each child with at least three gift items. For some children, these were the only gifts they received during the holidays, which makes the support from All Angels particularly crucial.
On Jan. 4, 2019, Children First learned that All Angels by the Sea would provide $5,000 in scholarships for at-risk children to attend Head Start or Early Head Start programming. This generous funding enables at-risk, low-income children to attend Children First, where they receive a high-quality early childhood education, two healthy meals and a snack each day.
Their parents are also able to benefit from family strengthening services that help them move out of poverty and achieve self-sufficiency.
About Children First
Children First, founded in 1961, is ranked in the top 1 percent of 1,800 Head Starts nationwide. At 13 Sarasota County sites, it offers full-day preschool, infant and toddler care, nutrition and health care help to children ages birth to 5 years old from low-income families.
Through Children First, the children receive the social and cognitive skills needed to enter kindergarten and elementary school on track. For more information, call 941-953-3877, visit: ChildrenFirst.net.
