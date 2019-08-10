Beth Moore

PHOTO PROVIDED

Beth Moore

 PHOTO PROVIDED

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

First Baptist Church of Venice is offering a new women’s Bible study produced by popular biblical instructor Beth Moore entitled, “How to Have Hope in Difficult Times: Bible Study of Thessalonians.”

“We warmly welcome all in the community to come join us for what is sure to be a very insightful and encouraging study of the scriptures,” said Tassie Hodge, Women’s Ministry Leader, study facilitator and graduate of the New Orleans Theological Seminary.

“The course addresses several relevant subjects dealing with everything from criticism and adversity, to strategies for managing toxic people, to finding joy and faith during times of distress. This is an awesome study that embraces real issues and provides scriptural solutions.”

According to Hodge, the course does not follow a particular sequence, so each lesson serves as a self-standing topical study, allowing participants to attend as frequently as desired.

An optional workbook is available for $16 but is not required. Additional resource materials and complimentary coffee are available, as is childcare during the study period.

“We chose this study because many expressed interest in understanding what the Bible says about how to continue living and persevering with hope in times of difficulties,” Hodge said. “Anyone who has ever participated in a Beth Moore study knows what a bright light she is, and what great insight, perspective and encouragement she offers.”

The course begins Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. and runs through Dec. 15. It will be held at Building D, Room 203, at First Baptist Church of Venice’s main downtown campus, 312 W. Miami Ave.

For more information, call 941-485-1314 or visit FBCVenice.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments