FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
First Baptist Church of Venice is offering a new women’s Bible study produced by popular biblical instructor Beth Moore entitled, “How to Have Hope in Difficult Times: Bible Study of Thessalonians.”
“We warmly welcome all in the community to come join us for what is sure to be a very insightful and encouraging study of the scriptures,” said Tassie Hodge, Women’s Ministry Leader, study facilitator and graduate of the New Orleans Theological Seminary.
“The course addresses several relevant subjects dealing with everything from criticism and adversity, to strategies for managing toxic people, to finding joy and faith during times of distress. This is an awesome study that embraces real issues and provides scriptural solutions.”
According to Hodge, the course does not follow a particular sequence, so each lesson serves as a self-standing topical study, allowing participants to attend as frequently as desired.
An optional workbook is available for $16 but is not required. Additional resource materials and complimentary coffee are available, as is childcare during the study period.
“We chose this study because many expressed interest in understanding what the Bible says about how to continue living and persevering with hope in times of difficulties,” Hodge said. “Anyone who has ever participated in a Beth Moore study knows what a bright light she is, and what great insight, perspective and encouragement she offers.”
The course begins Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. and runs through Dec. 15. It will be held at Building D, Room 203, at First Baptist Church of Venice’s main downtown campus, 312 W. Miami Ave.
For more information, call 941-485-1314 or visit FBCVenice.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.