Sign up now for a free online program to help prepare for the U.S. citizenship test.

Retired university professor Carol Lucha-Burns is leading the seven-week course, beginning Oct. 10, which is being offered in both morning and evening classes.

They are offered from 10 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Saturdays Oct. 10-Nov. 21.

Other sessions are 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11-Nov. 22 on Sundays or 7-8 p.m. Oct. 12-Nov. 23 on Mondays.

Weekly YouTube preparation focuses on one topical video with hints to help students quickly recall the best answer to the 100 question USCIS naturalization test.

Week 1 – Geography & Symbols

Week 2 Native Americans, Pilgrims, Revolution & Independence

Week 3 – The Constitution

Week 4 – Three Branches of Government

Week 5 – Expansion, Civil War, 1800s

Week 6 – Civil Rights, 1900s, Wars and Presidents

Week 7 – Rights and Responsibilities, Things That May Change

At home, watch Visual Video Test and the written Q&A as often as you want on the YouTube Channel. Have the entire family watch with you.

To view a sample one-hour course, go to YouTube.com and visit the playlist channel at: “Carol’s Citizenship made easy for visual learners.”

During each Zoom session, participants will be able to meet fellow classmates, ask questions and discuss the test interview process.

To learn more and to register, call 941-429-3717 or 941-861-1352.

