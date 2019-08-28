From FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran launched a new back-to-school reading list of his and Dr. Dakeyan Chá Dré Graham’s (Florida’s 2020 Teacher of the Year) favorite reads for students and teachers to consider in the upcoming school year.
The list comprises top-of-the-line literary recommendations, with world-renowned titles from experts that makes it the best reading list in the nation. Highlighting rich historical nonfiction, classical and popular literature, and thought-provoking Florida-based works, the list has been carefully curated to have all students vying to dive into books this school year.
Building upon the new reading list, Florida’s struggling readers in grades 3 through 5 can take full advantage of Reading Scholarship Accounts, which were funded for a second year by the Florida Legislature at the recommendation of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Over 5,600 students used reading scholarship accounts last school year, and the budget appropriated $7.6 million for scholarships up to $500 per student for the 2019-2020 school year.
“My favorite part about this reading list is that it includes several great works that deal with questions of morality, character building and philosophy that will help young children and adult learners grapple with some of life’s challenges in all chapters of life,” Corcoran said.
Graham added, “The enjoyment of reading is not only fundamental to all learning, but also is an essential part of elevating our students and community to open new doors, dream bigger dreams and achieve the impossible.”
This year’s goal is to expose children to the best books published – to take them on a voyage of discovery and make them enthusiastic readers. These titles have stood the test of time and possess spectacular substance that entertain readers with every word.
While students enjoy these content-rich books, they will also learn better grammar, improve their reading skills, gain cultural knowledge and be exposed to complex subjects that will prepare them for the school year to come as well as life ahead.
Research shows children who continue reading gain an additional month or more of progress in a calendar year. By reading 20 minutes a day, students improve their literacy competency and score higher on reading assessments annually. On average, a student who reads more than 20 minutes per day scores in the 90th percentile on reading assessments.
Here is a sample of the many books on the reading list for each grade level: K-2 – “Curious George,” by H.A. Rey; Grades 3-5 – “Mary Poppins,” by P. L. Travers; Grades 6-8 – “Matilda,” by Roald Dahl; and Grades 9-12 – “Howard’s End,” by E.M. Forster.
To learn more about Reading Scholarship Accounts, to access FDOE’s suggested back-to-school reading list, or for more information about the Florida Department of Education, visit: fldoe.org.
