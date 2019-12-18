VENICE — Two Pine View students and one at Venice Elementary School had their art selected for Sarasota County’s 2020 NEST Calendar.
The calendar is put together each year by the Neighborhood Environmental Stewardship Team to support the county’s goal of environmental stewardship.
With a theme of “Water, water, everywhere,” students were asked to illustrate the importance of water, bringing awareness to floods.
Elementary school students in all public and private Sarasota County schools, including charter and elementary-age home-schooled students, were invited to participate. The winning students were honored at the Dec. 11 County Commission meeting.
The art of Pine View third-grader Varshini Ganesh is featured for May, while fifth-grader Selena Shen’s art was chosen for December.
The art of Natasha Bensen, a fifth-grade student at Venice Elementary, graces the page for July.
Ahli’lani Dunn, a second-grade student at Tuttle Elementary School, had her art chosen for this year’s cover. The other winners were:
January: Brooke St. Louis, a second-grade student at St. Martha Catholic School.
February: Eisabella Maldonado, a third-grade student at Sarasota Academy of the Arts.
March: Triniti Ramjas Bryan, a fourth-grade student at Phillippi Shores Elementary School.
April: Vallerie Kappelmann, a fifth-grade student at Englewood Elementary School.
June: Zoe Malca, a first-grade student at Gulf Gate Elementary School.
August: Faith McCue, a fifth-grade student at Ashton Elementary School.
September: Yahir Dominguez Hernandez, a kindergarten student at Gocio Elementary School.
October: Arseney Machefert, a fourth-grade student at Atwater Elementary School.
November: Livia Dietz, a first-grade student at Tatum Ridge Elementary School.
The calendar is available at county facilities while supplies last.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.