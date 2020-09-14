SARASOTA— The Sarasota County School District reported the first positive COVID-19 case from a staff member at the district office, according to the district’s case dashboard.
The case was reported Monday afternoon, bringing the district total up to 16 positive cases.
According to the dashboard, six student cases were reported at the high school level, six cases from the elementary level, one at the middle school, two combination, and one staff member. Riverview, Venice and North Port high schools each have reported two cases. Englewood Elementary and Laurel-Nokomis School each reported one case.
The district dashboard is updated everyday at 3 p.m. and can be viewed at bit.ly/3hjZKHE.
Within the Sarasota County School District, there are three testing sites, where students and staff experiencing symptoms can receive a free test, through a partnership with the Department of Health.
Those three sites are located:
• Sarasota County Schools Bus Depot, 2080 Citizens Parkway, North Port, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Materials Management Department, 101 Old Venice Road, Osprey, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Department of Health in Sarasota County, 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
If any of the above times and locations are not convenient, other locations include:
• Robert L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. Seven days a week 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• University Town Center, 299 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. Seven days a week 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Staff/student primary health care provider.
To request a test, the student’s parent or guardian must complete a COVID-19 test request form, and email it to dohsrqcovid19@flhealth.gov. If you are unable to email, call 941-861-2941 with your name and return phone number. A staff member will respond and provide the appointment time and location.
Sarasota County has quarantined 34 students, and five of those are positive cases, the district reported.
Charlotte County cases
In Charlotte County, there have been four reported cases of COVID-19, though the district dashboard does not distinguish whether the cases are students or staff. The cases reported are for Charlotte Technical College, Kingsway Elementary School, Murdock Middle School and Port Charlotte High School.
The Charlotte County COVID-19 dashboard can be viewed at yourcharlotteschools.net/domain/5078 and is updated when positive cases are reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.