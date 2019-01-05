I am a Webelos (4th grade) leader with Pack 1001 in Nokomis. A new Cub Scout in my den, Bryan Stella (parents are Barbara and Tom Stella), did a good deed recently for many of his neighbors.
All new Cub Scouts earn their first rank of Bobcat after learning some of the basic Scouting practices and principles (the Scout Oath, the Scout law, Scout salute/sign/handshake, etc.). When scouts receive their Bobcat patch at a pack award ceremony, it is placed on their uniform upside down, and they are told that once they “do a good turn” they can turn it right side up and sew it onto the pocket of their uniform.
Long story short, this new Cub Scout, Bryan, took this assignment and ran with it. He followed the garbage and recycling trucks down his street and brought each empty garbage can and recycling bin up the owners’ driveways for them (he already does this weekly for one neighbor). He did not stop after a few houses; he proceeded to do this mini-service project for 30 houses (1/2 mile).
This is above and beyond what most scouts do as their “good turn.” Most will do something small at home for mom or dad, or maybe something during a den meeting to help the leader. Bryan seems born to be a Scout, showing leadership and service to others at age 10 seems like a rare quality these days.
As a new Cub Scout, and after only attending a few meetings, Bryan has encompassed many of the Scout Law and Oath principles and practices with his impromptu service project, showing he is made to be a Scout and a good citizen.
The Scout Law states: “On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”
The Scout Law: “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, friendly, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. The Cub Scout Motto: “Do Your Best.”
Bryan did more than his best by helping his neighbors and inspiring his pack and community to do their best and to live the Scout Oath and Law. These are qualities that everyone can practice daily to make our community and world a better place.
Bryan’s parents should be very proud that not only did they raise a thoughtful and aware child, but they have given him a new avenue in scouting to help him develop these positive characteristics even more.
We are very proud of Bryan and are so glad he decided to join Scouts and Pack 1001. We have some great young people growing up in the Venice area who will be our future leaders.
Keep soaring Bryan, and you will be an Eagle Scout one day.
