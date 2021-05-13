DAR award

Myakka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Carole Cornell recently gave Breanna Neeley, a Venice High School senior and JROTC cadet, the National Defense ROTC award. With them stood Frank Troxel, military instructor for Venice High School JROTC. 

VENICE - It's time to appreciate and award Venice High School seniors. 

Among those being honored is Breanna Neeley. 

The Myakka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the 2021 National Defense ROTC award to Neeley. Neeley is a cadet with the school's JROTC program through the Marine Corps.

"The award includes a Bronze ROTC medal, a commemorative certificate and a check for $150," it said in a news release. "Thank you for your service, Brenna."

She was presented with the away by Myakka Chapter DAR Regent Carole Cornell with Frank Troxel, of Venice High School's JROTC program, taking part in the ceremony. 

