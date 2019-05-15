Thank you for your interest in reading one of the thousands of stories (and just as many photos) on our Website. Our site remains free but we now require registration. (We do NOT ask for a credit card.) So please register. Or sign in if you've already completed the registration process.
Ann Mason, left, presents awards to the DAR Myakka Chapter American History Essay Contest winners April 17. Elena Navarro (second from left) is the seventh-grade winner and Alexandra Evancho (third from left) is the sixth-grade winner. Alexandra also placed second for her essay in the Florida State DAR essay contest. Regent Myakka Chapter Carole Cornell is at far right.
Ann Mason, left, presents a DAR Myakka Chapter American History Essay Award to eighth-grader Jenna Stylos. Jenna also placed first in the Florida State Daughters of the American Revolution competition.
Samantha Bronson, left, ROTC Command Chief North Port High School, receives the Myakka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution ROTC award from Chapter Regent Carole Cornell.
Alyssa Pouget, left, receives the JROTC Award from Myakka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Carole Cornell. Alyssa is a student at Venice High School.
