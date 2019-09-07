Staff Report
When Sarasota County Schools hosts its fourth annual EdExploreSRQ ED-stravaganza, hundreds of teachers from throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties are expected to attend.
The event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept, 14 at Suncoast Technical College, 4748 S. Beneva Road in Sarasota. About 50 arts, culture and science providers will be giving exhibits and demonstrations.
“We are thrilled to offer this incredible showcase of active learning experiences available to area teachers and their students during the upcoming school year,” said Angela Hartvigsen, fine arts program specialist for Sarasota County Schools and the manager of EdExploreSRQ.
Open to public school teachers, this free, open house event will give K-12 teachers a chance to learn about the field trips and in-class learning experiences available during the 2019-2020 school year.
Representatives from Community Foundation of Sarasota County and Education Foundation of Sarasota County will discuss grants available to school teachers seeking to fund learning experiences for their students. Sarasota County Schools’ grant specialist Amy Donner will conduct grant writing workshops from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. as well.
Thanks to support from The Patterson Foundation and Community Foundation of Sarasota County, teachers who attend the event will be eligible to win more than $3,000 in awards to be used toward EdExploreSRQ Explorations, including two grand prizes of $750 each for the north and south Sarasota County school with the most teachers in attendance.
“This is a truly unique experience for teachers and principals to come and meet in person with dozens of local providing organizations and teaching artists,” Hartvigsen said.
For more information, send an email to angela.hartvigsen@SarasotaCountySchools.net, visit EdExploreSRQ.com or Facebook at “EdExplore SRQ.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.