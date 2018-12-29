The Education Foundation of Sarasota County (EFSC) is partnering with DreamLarge, the philanthropic arm of local innovation agency ATLARGE, which will assume production of #SRQHacks, a free, three-day hackathon focused on engaging students in technology, entrepreneurship, design and marketing.
Catalyzed three years ago by the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, #SRQHacks is designed to empower local students ages 13-18 through an intense immersion experience in which they work together with community mentors to design solutions that solve community-wide issues.
“We are thrilled that #SRQHacks Hackathon has found a new home with the team at DreamLarge,” said EFSC President Jennifer Vigne.
“As part of our mission, the Education Foundation created this event to inspire innovation in education by empowering students to work together on real community issues while also connecting to career possibilities and 21st century skills.
“We are confident that SRQHacks will continue to grow with DreamLarge, opening doors to new opportunities to engage with the community.” Vigne said.
DreamLarge has been engaged with the Hackathon since its inception, focused on educating and inspiring participants by contributing philanthropic resources for student directed donations. DreamLarge builds and supports initiatives that focus on a triple bottom line — people, planet and purpose — by enriching communities they serve through thoughtful initiatives that foster human connection, positive growth and collaboration.
Current DreamLarge initiatives include PINC: People, Ideas, Nature and Creativity; All Faiths Food Bank, allowing their mission to speak for itself with the roll-out of its rebranding; and #LightsOutSRQ, helping shine a light on climate action within our community, to name a few.
“The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has taken an incredible change-making role in creating #SRQHacks Hackathon,” said DreamLarge founder Anand Pallegar. “We’ve been believers since since Day 1, seeking to enhance it by bringing a philanthropic experience to the kids who have participated each year. We’re thrilled at the opportunity to further the impact throughout our community.”
The transition of #SRQHacks to DreamLarge will take place in 2019 when the event moves from January to the fall.
