By TRACY SPALSBURY
Guest Writer
The Consortium of Florida Education Foundations (CFEF) recently elected Jennifer Vigne, president of Education Foundation of Sarasota County, as vice chair of the organization.
Vigne is one of four officers who, along with five statewide local education foundation leaders, govern the CFEF, a membership organization for Florida’s districtwide local education foundations.
The mission of the Gainesville-based organization is to build the capacity and effectiveness of its members, which collectively raise over $64 million annually to support students, teachers and schools through a variety of programs.
To learn more about the CFEF, contact President Mary Chance at 352-338-0250 or marychance@cfef.net or visit: EducationFoundationsfl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.