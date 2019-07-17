Vigne

Jennifer Vigne

PHOTO BY KOLLENE CARLSSON

 PHOTO BY KOLLENE CARLSSON

By TRACY SPALSBURY

Guest Writer

The Consortium of Florida Education Foundations (CFEF) recently elected Jennifer Vigne, president of Education Foundation of Sarasota County, as vice chair of the organization.

Vigne is one of four officers who, along with five statewide local education foundation leaders, govern the CFEF, a membership organization for Florida’s districtwide local education foundations.

The mission of the Gainesville-based organization is to build the capacity and effectiveness of its members, which collectively raise over $64 million annually to support students, teachers and schools through a variety of programs.

To learn more about the CFEF, contact President Mary Chance at 352-338-0250 or marychance@cfef.net or visit: EducationFoundationsfl.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments