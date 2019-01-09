State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will host information sessions about its Educator Preparation Institute (EPI). The program is for anyone with at least a bachelor’s degree in a noneducation major or teachers with temporary certificates who need professional certification to teach.
The college is offering free one-hour information sessions. Four sessions will be offered in Lakewood Ranch at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 16, Feb. 13, March 13 and April 10 at SCF Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway E., Center for Innovation and Technology.
Four information sessions will be offered in Venice at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan 30, Feb. 27, March 27, and April 24 at SCF Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, Building 800, Room 838.
Participants will learn about the application process, the courses, how long they take to complete and what it takes to become certified to teach. Anyone interested should attend one information session.
After finishing all courses in the EPI program and passing required state and college exams, participants will be eligible for the Florida Department of Education’s professional teaching certificate. EPI offers blended evening classes with online components one night a week which allows working professionals to participate. The cost for the EPI program is about $2,640.
Applications for the EPI program are available at SCF.edu/TeacherEd.
For more information, contact Araceli Cumbo, coordinator, at 941-408-1481 or CumboA@SCF.edu.
