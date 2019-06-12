Eight American Legion Post 159 'Boys State' attendees selected

Four Venice High School and four Pine View School juniors are sponsored by American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 to attend the 76th session of Boys State in Tallahassee, June 16-22. Pictured are: Cmdr. Howard Van Nostrum, left, Karson Bartanowicz, Richard Mulvihill, Danial Staas, Tevon Harris (VHS), and Vincent Scuteri and Tri Nguyen (Pine View), and Norman MacLellan, Boys State chairman. Not pictured are Luis Flores and Viney Konuru (Pine View).
