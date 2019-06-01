Eight girls who are entering eighth grade next year will participate in Tech Trek, a week-long summer camp of American Association of University Women (AAUW).
The Florida program is expanding this year to two university settings. One camp will take place at Florida Atlantic University in Jupiter from June 16 through June 22 and the other at Stetson University in Deland June 9 through June 15.
There these young teens will attend a residential camp focusing on science, technology, engineering and math, known as STEM disciplines. The activity-filled week includes participation in hands-on science and technology classes, a fun educational field trip and a dinner where they can meet and talk with women working in STEM fields.
A total of 96 campers were selected from more than 200 middle school applicants nominated by math and science teachers throughout the state.
The Florida Atlantic University camp will include Emily Ireland and Veda Kushman, both from Venice Middle School, and Fiorella Gardini and Isabelle Lacrete, Imagine School, North Port.
The Stetson University camp will be attended by Riley Boock and Maya Kowalski from Venice Middle School, Samantha Mitizak from Sky Academy, and Isabella Edwards from Imagine School, North Port.
In addition to the teacher nomination, applicants were required to submit an essay explaining how scientific endeavors can make the world a better place. Their wide-ranging answers included ways to reduce air pollution, improvements to home security with “smart” home technology, research for disease prevention, and using algorithms to find solutions for algae bloom and red tide.
Pat Weber, Venice AAUW education chair, says, “TechTrek is a research-based program designed to immerse girls in a world that empowers and encourages them to think of themselves as future scientists, engineers, mathematicians and computer specialists.
“It supports their interest, excitement and self-confidence in STEM. Parents of past campers often comment that their daughters come home from camp with a stronger sense of their abilities to achieve.”
Tech Trek was initiated by a California AAUW branch in 1998. It expanded in 2013 to a national program. There are now 21 camps nationwide including these two in Florida supported by AAUW Florida. AAUW-Venice has been a strong supporter of this opportunity to foster STEM learning opportunities for young girls.
Funding for Tech Trek scholarships, $1,100, for each selected camper, is coordinated by local AAUW branches. In addition to individual donations from Venice branch members, funds were raised during the May 2018 Giving Challenge of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County with matching funds provided by the Patterson Foundation. The sole financial responsibility of each parent is a $50 registration fee.
AAUW has been empowering women and girls since its founding in 1881 through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. Membership is open to women who have completed an associate, bachelor or advanced degree. For more information, visit: venice-fl.aauw.net or Facebook.
