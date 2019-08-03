Elks members prepare backpacks for students

PHOTO BY DOREEN BUDETTI
On Thursday, Aug.1, members of the Venice-Nokomis Elks #1854 prepare 50 backpacks for needy children at local schools and community center. Pictured from left are: Sandy Nick, Cathy Grippi, Barbara Jasper, Laura Wood, Sherie Gillum, Mario Grippi, Pat Mazzola, Sue Bucanis, Janet Sasso, Steve Schaefer, Shirley Yawn, Debra Ciccone, Sharon Paganelli, Lori LaBoe, Audrey Riggs, Tony Varone, and Suzette Curry. The school supplies were donated by members and through grant money.
