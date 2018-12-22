Since 2004, Embracing Our Differences (EOD) has used the power of art and prose to promote diversity. This is accomplished through its annual, juried international outdoor art exhibition comprising 45 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote.
The response to the call for artwork and inspirational quotes was huge, with 11,791 entries pouring in from 111 countries and 44 states.
Students from 239 schools around the world submitted artwork or quotes. The winning quotes and art will be showcased in the 16th annual exhibit Jan. 19 through March 15 in Sarasota’s Bayfront Park.
For more information, call 941-404-5710 or visit: EmbracingOur Differences.org.
Sarah Wertheimer, EOD executive director, noted that a host of global creators answered this year’s call for submissions.
“Once again, thousands of people used the power of art and language to celebrate the values of diversity, inclusion and respect,” she said. “The art selection team was deeply impressed by the candor and artistic quality of their work.”
According to Wertheimer, the flood of submissions shows that artists worldwide believe all people should feel safe and empowered to be their true selves. “That’s our guiding philosophy,” she said. “We select the quotes and artwork that best reflect it. Submissions are judged by the truth and clarity of their core idea. What works is a blend of medium and message. The best submissions work on many levels. They’re open to multiple interpretations and make you stop and think.”
Awards are given for “Best-in-Show Adult,” “Best-in-Show Student,” and “People’s Choice” categories, with the last chosen by visitors to the exhibit. Adult winners each receive $1,000; students receive $1,000, which they split with their school’s art program.
Art Winners
The Best-in-Show Adult winner for art is for “One World, One Heart” by Anna Zigel of Boyarka, Ukraine. Her vibrant, colorful work depicts a rainbow of women around the globe and shows that “every person on the planet has a loving heart,” she said.
Anna Wright, a seventh- grade student from Johnson Middle School in Bradenton, won Best in Show Student for her painting, “United in a Quest for Knowledge.” The work contrasts two sets of students in vastly different classrooms.
“All my life I’ve taken things for granted, but when I was introduced to Embracing Our Differences, my eyes were opened,” Anna said. “We have different beliefs, but we have things in common. I want to embrace that and show that we are all different, but we can unite to make a better world.”
Best-in-Show inspirational quote was given to Seth Morano, a 12th-grade student at Booker High School, Sarasota, for his quote “Have the courage to stand up for what’s right and have the wisdom to sit down and talk.”
Wertheimer explained that the statements accompanying each artwork are vital.
“Every quote provides insight into our common humanity—as well as the differences that make us all unique,” she said. “We’re always moved by the heartfelt thought, creativity, wit and compassion the quotes represent.”
