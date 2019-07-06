Tom Zwetschke

PHOTO COURTESY OF DEBI HAMMETT

Tom Zwetschke, left, and Kathleen Pickering, right, members of Emmanuel’s Endowment Committee, present scholarship awards to Emily Bernier, Sarah Hurlburt, and Alyssa Reese.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DEBI HAMMETT

By DEBI HAMMETT

Guest Writer

Members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s Endowment Committee recently presented scholarship checks to three graduating seniors.

Emily Bernier graduated from Venice High School and will attend Savannah College of Art and Design majoring in Fibers/Textiles; Sarah Hurlburt graduated from North Port High School and will attend USF majoring in Biology/Pharmacy; Alyssa Reese graduated from Lemon Bay High School and will attend FSU majoring in Special Education.

Church members say they can’t wait to see the impact these young women will make in the world.

