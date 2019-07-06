By DEBI HAMMETT
Guest Writer
Members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s Endowment Committee recently presented scholarship checks to three graduating seniors.
Emily Bernier graduated from Venice High School and will attend Savannah College of Art and Design majoring in Fibers/Textiles; Sarah Hurlburt graduated from North Port High School and will attend USF majoring in Biology/Pharmacy; Alyssa Reese graduated from Lemon Bay High School and will attend FSU majoring in Special Education.
Church members say they can’t wait to see the impact these young women will make in the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.