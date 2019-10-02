SARASOTA — Retirement. What a concept. And what a challenge.
Even those who have prepared financially might not be psychologically ready. Who are you when you’re not working? What do you do with all that free time? What do you want to do with the rest your life? Boomers across America are facing these questions.
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College (OLLI at Ringling College) will address these concerns with the fourth annual Boomer Conference, from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Nov. 1 on the Ringing College Museum Campus, 1001 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
The event features speakers and networking sessions offering useful strategies on retirement’s social, financial, and practical implications.
Keynote speaker Marianne Oehser, a certified retirement coach and author of “Your Happiness Portfolio for Retirement: It’s Not About the Money,” will challenge audiences to rethink their retirement expectations.
The fee is $39.95, which includes lunch, with a $5 certificate toward OLLI membership for each registrant.
To register and for more information, call 941-309-5111, or visit OlliatRinglingCollege.org.
