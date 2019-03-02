The Venice High Renaissance Team recognized the following students for the week of Feb. 11: Alexandria Bowers, Jonathan Cox, Timia Hill, Josie Hoberman, John Ignagni, Steffan Johnson, John Jones, Hannah Magrini, Sarah Meredith, Megan Miscannon, Jonathan Pellegrino, Carson Peters, Michael Phillips, Krys Richey, Manny Rivera, Logan Salazar and Kaitlyn Underwood.
These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School this week. They exhibit Renaissance Character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility, and or dedication to self and communal improvement.
A drawing was held and Jonathan Pellegrino received a gift card to BrewBurgers (the official burger of the Venice Indians), compliments of Mike Bacon. Michael Phillips received a gift card to Culver’s, compliments of Scott Mersinger. Jonathan Cox received a gift card to British Open Pub. Josie Hoberman received a Publix gift card.
All of the students received a Renaissance shirt, compliments of Frank and Elaine Pagliaro, and a complimentary yogurt from the Skinny Dip.
Thank you to the Indian Ink students and Mrs. Zubyk for a Renaissance banner that will be displayed outside of the VHS building. Appreciation goes to the community members who have already offered to support the program.
If you would like to help support the Renaissance movement at VHS, contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team: Christine Botti, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett at 941-488-6726.
