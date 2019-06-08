First Baptist Church of Venice is offering a free Vacation Bible School program for area children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade, to be held at its main campus at 312 Miami Ave. in downtown Venice, from June 17 to 21, 8:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. daily.
According to First Baptist Church Director of Children’s Ministry Heather Mitchum, this year’s program is themed “In the Wild” and is designed to provide a fun adventure for young people. Bible stories, crafts, missions, music, snacks and recreation are included. Major activities include painting a canvas, elephant piggy bank and picture frames, along with rain sticks, prayer boxes or journals. Each child will receive a free T-shirt.
An inspiring grand finale performance by the group will be held Friday, June 21, noon-12:45 p.m. at the church sanctuary. The program will feature a mix of special music and songs performed by the children, along with a slide show that captures the event’s fun and festivities. Other surprises are planned.
“Our Vacation Bible School program is open to the community and we warmly welcome all to join us,” said Mitchum. “This is a really fun way to kick off summer, and a great way for young people to meet new friends and to learn about God’s plans for his children.”
The deadline to register for Vacation Bible School, running June 17 – 21, 8:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. daily, is June 15. Complete information and advance registration information is available on the First Baptist Church website at: fbcvenice.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.