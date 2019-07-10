Venice High School students

From left, Venice High School students Hailey Magrini, Laura Kulcsar, Zachary Sessa, Brooklyn Hodgson, John Darby with COO Peter Hemstead and members of the Doctors Hospital of Sarasota Auxiliary Scholarship Committee.

By MONICA YADAV

Guest Writer

Five Venice High School graduating seniors were among others that are getting help to pay for college thanks to the Auxiliary of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.

The Auxiliary is a nonprofit group.

It uses the money it raises from gift shop and cafeteria sales at the hospital, plus different fund-raisers, to fund the scholarships.

Since the group started in 1967, it has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships.

This year, students from Booker High School, Imagine School of North Port, North Port High School, Pine View School, Riverview High School, Sarasota High School, Suncoast Polytechnical High School and Venice High School earned the scholarships.

A committee of volunteers review applications and award scholarships to deserving Sarasota County high school graduates to advance their studies in the healthcare field.

