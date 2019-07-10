By MONICA YADAV
Guest Writer
Five Venice High School graduating seniors were among others that are getting help to pay for college thanks to the Auxiliary of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
The Auxiliary is a nonprofit group.
It uses the money it raises from gift shop and cafeteria sales at the hospital, plus different fund-raisers, to fund the scholarships.
Since the group started in 1967, it has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships.
This year, students from Booker High School, Imagine School of North Port, North Port High School, Pine View School, Riverview High School, Sarasota High School, Suncoast Polytechnical High School and Venice High School earned the scholarships.
A committee of volunteers review applications and award scholarships to deserving Sarasota County high school graduates to advance their studies in the healthcare field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.