SARASOTA — The Florida Center for Early Childhoodheld a ribbon-cutting for its newly completed sensory garden on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The ribbon-cutting was hosted by members of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2020, who selected construction of the sensory garden at The Florida Center’s Sarasota campus as their 2019-20 annual service project. Board Chair Paul Caragiulo cut the ribbon.
Those present then took a self-guided, socially distanced walk through the garden, which includes a wide variety of sensory experiences designed to stimulate the senses. Masks are required.
About the project
Leadership Sarasota chose to undertake the sensory garden because of its wide array of benefits for young children, especially those with disabilities or developmental delays.
While in the garden, children are encouraged to touch, smell, taste and generally interact with the environment around them.
Aside from being a fun educational tool allowing children to learn and explore their senses and nature, sensory gardens also can improve physical fitness, mood and cognitive development.
Caring for plants can help children develop gross and fine motor skills, while time spent outside in the fresh air can boost both mental and physical health and build social-emotional confidence.
The sensory garden will be used by children attending The Florida Center’s early education program, Starfish Academy preschool, and by those children and families receiving outpatient therapeutic services.
History of the Florida Center
For more than 40 years, The Florida Center for Early Childhood has been the leading provider of therapeutic services, early education and healthy development for young children in southwest Florida, offering a seamless delivery of services for the whole child and their family.
Today, the agency is nationally recognized for its early childhood expertise in a variety of specialties.
The Florida Center provides developmental therapies, mental health counseling, Starfish Academy preschool, the Healthy Families home-visiting program and the state’s only Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders clinic.
For more information, visit TheFloridaCenter.org or call 941-371-8820.
The Florida Center for Early Childhood is at 4620 17th St., Sarasota, and in South County, at 6929 Outreach Way, North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.