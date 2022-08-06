Florida Center's new van

The new Florida Center for Early Childhood Education van was funded by the Bishop Parker Foundation.

 photo provided

SARASOTA — The Florida Center for Early Childhood recently received a $50,000 grant from the Bishop Parker Foundation for its Early Childhood Court, or ECC, program.

The grant funded the purchase of a transit vehicle to take families to and from their required appointments, and helped provide additional mental health therapy and parenting classes.

