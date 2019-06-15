Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation member awarded a $2,000 grant May 24 to the Venice High School Marine JROTC program designated for use in funding a special fitness course to be constructed on the VHS campus.
The Marine Corp Junior ROTC program is open to all students and is designed around the values of Honor, Commitment, and Courage. These young people represent the hopes of our community and nation when we look to see who will carry the torch of freedom, democracy and the best of humanity going forward.
The fitness course will be available to all organizations/students on campus. This is much more than just a typical obstacle course. It is a tool that everyone is welcome to use in order to develop camaraderie, leadership and teamwork within a group, team or club.
The Sarasota County School Board and Venice High School administration has been very supportive, providing the location on the VHS Campus for the fitness and obstacle course, but the MCJROTC and its booster club have the role of raising the funds for construction.
If you would like to join the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation in supporting this extraordinary group of young people and helping to provide another tool for the Venice High School in its overall program of education, leadership, and fitness, consider submitting a gift of any size through the following link: gofundme.com/usmc-obstacle-course-for-leadership-development.
