Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2019-20 scholarship program. Prospective applicants may review scholarship requirements and complete the online application at: GulfCoastCF.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply is March 4.
Through its annual scholarship program, Gulf Coast Community Foundation assists students of all ages in pursuing higher education at accredited technical schools, colleges, and universities. Applicants must reside in Sarasota County, Charlotte County, or Boca Grande, and they must plan to attend a qualifying postsecondary institution during the 2019-20 academic year.
Gulf Coast awards scholarships from more than 50 scholarship funds it administers, including many established by donors to support particular fields of study or to assist students from specific schools or communities. Candidates can complete a single application to be considered for all scholarship opportunities for which they qualify.
Last year, the foundation awarded 456 scholarships totaling over $511,000 to deserving local students. Since establishing its scholarship program in 1997, Gulf Coast has awarded $7.7 million in scholarships to help students pursue their dreams of higher education.
About the foundation
Together with our donors, Gulf Coast Community Foundation transforms our region through bold and proactive philanthropy. Gulf Coast is a public charity that was created in 1995 through the sale of the Venice Hospital. Since then, it has become the philanthropic home of over 700 families who have established charitable funds here, and we have invested $300 million in grants in the areas of health and human services, civic and economic development, education, arts and culture, and the environment. Learn more at GulfCoastCF.org.
