During the pandemic, childcare centers struggled to stay open with small budgets and retain employees because of lower wages, according to the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.
Research studies conducted by the foundation found that 13% of Sarasota County’s childcare centers never reopened after quarantine, which has caused wait lists for those centers still open.
Kelly Romanoff, the innovation and impact officer at the Barancik Foundation, said the role of childcare for society “became ever clear” in the pandemic since the economy couldn’t open back up without them.
To help combat this problem and support early learning in the area, the Barancik Foundation launched the Barancik Early Learning Initiative (BELI).
“We have a history of investing in early childhood development, but this is our first big step into early learning,” Romanoff said.
Romanoff mentioned it was a national issue the foundation wanted to tackle locally.
With childcare centers and early learning being a pivotal part of the community, the initiative will help focus on leadership development for center directors, the recruitment and retention of preschool teachers, and enhance behavioral health supports in early learning classrooms.
“Making sure that children have amazing childhood experiences,” she said.
Before the initiative came to fruition, the foundation researched and partnered with local organizations on how best to tackle the situation.
The Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County and YMCA of Southwest Florida helped identify areas of improvement in the early learning system. Sarasota County School District spoke with the foundation about how it can support children before they enter public schools.
The Barancik Foundation, in partnership with United Way Suncoast and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, commissioned research studies from the University of Florida and Kempton Research and Planning.
The research was conducted directly with teachers and other employees in local childcare centers. Romanoff mentioned talking directly with them helped the foundation discover where real change can occur.
“We had a pretty good idea of the themes we would find, but getting to hear it and go through the process with our community partners through the research,” Romanoff said.
Once the data was collected, four areas of the local early learning system were identified: preschool leadership, behavioral support, teacher workforce pipeline and public policy.
The Barancik Foundation decided to take immediate action for the early learning workforce.
The research found 90% of respondents said better pay was very important and 89% agreed that there weren’t enough teacher candidates for jobs.
This week, the foundation announced two rounds of retention bonuses for staff currently working in Sarasota County childcare centers, Romanoff mentioned.
She said the next step was to start a recruitment campaign to find those who love kids and want to become a teacher. Long term, she said, the foundation would look at additional behavioral health support and administration support.
“It is vital to our economy in the near term and long term that children have quality early childhood experiences and education,” Romanoff said.
For more information on the initiative, visit bit.ly/3DQnwIb
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.